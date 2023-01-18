Baler fire scorches farmland

Several hectares of land were burnt following a baler fire in Southland.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said appliances from Clinton and Waiwera South stations were called to reports of a baler on fire in Fleming Rd, Kaihiku, about 7.50pm yesterday.

About 2.5 hectares of stubble were on fire, the spokeswoman said.

Tankers from Balcutha and Clutha stations also attended.

Firefighters surrounded and extinguished the fire, the spokeswoman said.

