Bluff wedding added to list of Covid-19 clusters

The Ministry of Health (MoH) have revealed there are several new clusters of Covid-19 cases throughout the country, including one connected to a wedding in Bluff.

The MoH updated its website today to include several new groups to its list of clusters today, which include both confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

A new cluster added to the list relates to a wedding held in Bluff. There are eight cases linked to the wedding and there were three new confirmed or probable cases in the last 24 hours.

Bluff Community Board chairman Ray Fife said he was shocked to hear the news and had not received formal notification of the cluster.

‘‘I just hope those people who have been confirmed [as having the virus] make a full recovery.’’

He thought it unlikely the people who attended the wedding were from Bluff as there had been no mention of it in the community.

It was a timely reminder for people to ensure they were following guidelines, he said.

This comes after several clusters of confirmed cases in places such as the World Hereford Conference which was held in Queenstown and the cluster at Marist College in Auckland, which is the largest recorded cluster with 48 confirmed or probable cases.

The number of cases connected to the cluster at the World Hereford Conference has increased by 5 in the last 24 hours.

Last week, a joint statement from Ministry of Health, Southern District Health Board and Canterbury District Health Board said 400 people from 18 countries attended the conference and as of earlier this week 840 close contacts linked to the conference had been identified.

As of today there are 24 confirmed and probable cases linked to the conference, held from March 9-13. Another two people from overseas, who had been at the conference, were previously revealed to have tested positive.

The Southern District Health Board said earlier it believes more cases connected to it will be found.

After attending the conference, some of the 400 participants went on to travel around the South Island as part of a pre-arranged tour. Before the conference some attendees travelled around the North Island.

A cluster is where there are a group of Covid-19 cases who are linked together because they have been in the same place together.

All clusters are being investigated by public health officials. Public health staff quickly follow up confirmed cases as soon as they are identified. They also work to contain clusters and prevent the disease spreading any further.

Significant clusters in NZ - as at 9am 31 March 2020 Clusters under investigation Location Total to date New in last 24 hours Marist College Auckland 48 1 World Hereford Conference Queenstown 24 5 Redoubt Bar Matamata 23 11 Group travel to US Wellington 16 -1* Assisi Rest home Hamilton 14 2 Boomrock wedding Wellington 11 -1* Air Force rugby team US visit Blenheim 9 6 Living Earth Christchurch 8 1 Bluff wedding Bluff 8 3 Marlborough Alzheimers Marlborough 6 1 Willbond Hutt City 4 0 Colorado ski-boat builder Auckland 4 0 Spectrum care Auckland 4 1 Skinner Hutt City 3 0

* Decrease in case count is due to probable case being downgraded to suspect.