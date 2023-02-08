Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Burt Munro Challenge opens despite rain

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Wet weather is becoming a tradition for the Burt Munro Challenge. File photo: Great South
    Wet weather is becoming a tradition for the Burt Munro Challenge. File photo: Great South
    The wet weather will not dampen the spirits of thousands of bikers descending on Invercargill for the Burt Munro Challenge.

    Despite the rain, the first day of the five-day event is going ahead and has kicked off at Teretonga Park with Southland Track Day.

    About 10,000 people are expected during the week, about 7500 of them from outside the region, Great South event manager Karen Whitham said.

    She joked the wet weather was kind of a tradition for the event.

    "We are welcoming everybody to the Burt Munro Challenge and the first thing that people actually need to do is harden up like a Southlander," she laughed.

    "We have a bit of inclement weather to help that journey."

    2023 Burt Munro Challenge event schedule

    Wednesday, February 8

    Southland Honda Track Day

    8.30am, Teretonga Park, Sandy Point

    Thursday, Feb 9

    Star Insurance NZ Hill Climb Champs

    10am, Flagstaff Road, Bluff

    Indian Motorcycle Twilight Drag Racing

    6pm, Teretonga Park, Sandy Point

    Friday, Feb 10

    Indian Motorcycle Beach Racing & NZ Champs

    10am, Oreti Beach, Otatara

    Saturday, Feb 11

    E Hayes & Sona Teretonga Sprint Races

    9am, Teretonga Park, Sandy Point

    Super Seller Shelley Speedway

    3pm, Southern Bolts & Fasteners Oreti Park Speedway, Pit Road

    Sunday, February 12

    Honda Invercargill Street Races

    9am, Bill Richardson Drive, Invercargill

     

    Advertisement