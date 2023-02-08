Burt Munro Challenge opens despite rain

Wet weather is becoming a tradition for the Burt Munro Challenge. File photo: Great South

The wet weather will not dampen the spirits of thousands of bikers descending on Invercargill for the Burt Munro Challenge.

Despite the rain, the first day of the five-day event is going ahead and has kicked off at Teretonga Park with Southland Track Day.

About 10,000 people are expected during the week, about 7500 of them from outside the region, Great South event manager Karen Whitham said.

She joked the wet weather was kind of a tradition for the event.

"We are welcoming everybody to the Burt Munro Challenge and the first thing that people actually need to do is harden up like a Southlander," she laughed.

"We have a bit of inclement weather to help that journey."

2023 Burt Munro Challenge event schedule

Wednesday, February 8

Southland Honda Track Day

8.30am, Teretonga Park, Sandy Point

Thursday, Feb 9

Star Insurance NZ Hill Climb Champs

10am, Flagstaff Road, Bluff

Indian Motorcycle Twilight Drag Racing

6pm, Teretonga Park, Sandy Point

Friday, Feb 10

Indian Motorcycle Beach Racing & NZ Champs

10am, Oreti Beach, Otatara

Saturday, Feb 11

E Hayes & Sona Teretonga Sprint Races

9am, Teretonga Park, Sandy Point

Super Seller Shelley Speedway

3pm, Southern Bolts & Fasteners Oreti Park Speedway, Pit Road

Sunday, February 12

Honda Invercargill Street Races

9am, Bill Richardson Drive, Invercargill