Burt Munro Challenge opens despite rain

Despite the rain, the first day of the five-day event is going ahead and has kicked off at Teretonga Park with Southland Track Day.
About 10,000 people are expected during the week, about 7500 of them from outside the region, Great South event manager Karen Whitham said.
She joked the wet weather was kind of a tradition for the event.
"We are welcoming everybody to the Burt Munro Challenge and the first thing that people actually need to do is harden up like a Southlander," she laughed.
"We have a bit of inclement weather to help that journey."
2023 Burt Munro Challenge event schedule
Wednesday, February 8
Southland Honda Track Day
8.30am, Teretonga Park, Sandy Point
Thursday, Feb 9
Star Insurance NZ Hill Climb Champs
10am, Flagstaff Road, Bluff
Indian Motorcycle Twilight Drag Racing
6pm, Teretonga Park, Sandy Point
Friday, Feb 10
Indian Motorcycle Beach Racing & NZ Champs
10am, Oreti Beach, Otatara
Saturday, Feb 11
E Hayes & Sona Teretonga Sprint Races
9am, Teretonga Park, Sandy Point
Super Seller Shelley Speedway
3pm, Southern Bolts & Fasteners Oreti Park Speedway, Pit Road
Sunday, February 12
Honda Invercargill Street Races
9am, Bill Richardson Drive, Invercargill