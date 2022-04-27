Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Car rolls onto roof after crash in Invercargill

    By Valu Maka
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A car rolled onto its roof after crashing into a parked vehicle in Invercargill today.

    Police were notified of a car crash which occurred at 12.50pm on Pomona St.

    A spokeswoman said a car crashed into a parked vehicle and rolled on to its roof.

    Pomona St will remain closed until the car has been removed from the middle of the street.

    St John spokeswoman said they received a call to the incident at 12.51pm.

    One ambulance responded but was not required as the patient chose to self-transport to Southland Hospital.

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter