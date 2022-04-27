Car rolls onto roof after crash in Invercargill

A car rolled onto its roof after crashing into a parked vehicle in Invercargill today.

Police were notified of a car crash which occurred at 12.50pm on Pomona St.

A spokeswoman said a car crashed into a parked vehicle and rolled on to its roof.

Pomona St will remain closed until the car has been removed from the middle of the street.

St John spokeswoman said they received a call to the incident at 12.51pm.

One ambulance responded but was not required as the patient chose to self-transport to Southland Hospital.