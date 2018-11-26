Cars damaged after tree falls in Invercargill

A tree collapsed onto several cars in Invercargill this afternoon. Photo: Sharon Reece

A fallen tree has damaged a number of cars in Invercargill this afternoon.

Cordons have been put into place on Victoria Ave after the tree fell onto cars parked along the street.

Fire and Emergency station officer Jonathan Duffy said around four cars were trapped under the tree.

The wind was not strong enough to bring the tree down and Invercargill City Council parks and reserves staff would be investigating the incident, he said.

No-one was hurt in the incident.