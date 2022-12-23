A changing city skyline

PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The aerial photo shows new buildings in Invercargill’s city centre.

The skyline has changed considerably this year with the opening of multimillion-dollar developments in the inner city.

It contrasts with the 2020 photo (below), when buildings were being pulled down.

In the middle of the new development is the Invercargill central development, which had its first two stages opened this year.

Contractors are still working at full steam on the $165million project, which also includes the HR Tower and a dozen food and retail options.

The estimated completion date for the whole project is in the middle of next year.

The new Langlands Hotel opened in October.

The ILT-owned $52million, seven-storey, 78-room, 4.5-star hotel boasts five eateries and bars, including a restaurant at the top.

Just a few blocks away, in Leven St, the new Distinction Hotel is taking shape.

Hotelier Geoff Thomson has bought the Menzies Building and is transforming it into another 4.5 star hotel.

He told the Invercargill City Council earlier this year he hoped for a September 2023 opening but acknowledged that timeframe could be tight.