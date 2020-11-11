Child sex, bestiality images on Invercargill man's devices

More than 540 images of bestiality involving dogs, horses and snakes were found by police in devices owned by an Invercargill labourer.

Also discovered in a search of his house were videos and images depicting sadism, defecation, rape and sex with children.

The 37-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, appeared yesterday in the Invercargill District Court, where he pleaded guilty to four charges of possessing an objectionable publication with knowledge.

The summary of facts said in December 2018, New Zealand Police received information from Canadian police in relation to child exploitation material that had been uploaded to a mobile messaging app.

The app provided the IP address of a Galaxy notebook which was later tracked to a man who lived in Invercargill.

The man was at home in March last year when a search was conducted at the address. At the time he denied uploading or having any content which could be classified as objectionable material.

Police seized several devices at the property, including hard drives, a notebook, cellphone and tablet.

The notebook detected by Canadian police was not found, but one of the man’s devices contained a password-protected folder which had 533 images depicting bestiality. There were also videos.

The man will be sentenced in the Invercargill District Court on December 17.