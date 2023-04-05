Crash involving bus in Southland

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a bus in Southland earlier today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said four appliances were sent to the three-vehicle collision in the Athol-Five River Highway (State Highway 6) about 8.20am.

A police spokeswoman said the southbound lane was blocked for a time, causing delays while the scene was cleared.

Investigations were ongoing.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched, but not required, as there were no injuries.

