Thursday, 10 February 2022

Crews battle hedge fire in Southland

    By John Lewis
    A hedge fire in Southland, spanning about 200m, has kept firefighters busy for several hours this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said three pumps and three tankers were called to Longridge, near Balfour, about 4.30pm to a fire in farm hedge row.

    The fire was under control by 5.30pm but crews will remain at the scene for several hours to dampen down hot spots.

    It is not yet known what started the fire.

