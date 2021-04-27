Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Crews called to fire at Invercargill retirement village

    Fire crews at the scene in Tweed St this afternoon. Photo: Luisa Girao
    Emergency services have responded to a fire at an Invercargill retirement village.

    Crews responded about 1.47pm after reports of a fire in a roof space at Peacehaven Village in Tweed St.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said four fire crews were on the scene, three from Invercargill and one from Kingswell.

    The crews worked to extinguish the fire. 

    Presbyterian Support Southland chief executive Michael Parker said the fire occurred in the roof of a rental at the village. 

    Everyone in the block of flats managed to evacuate and no-one was injured, Mr Parker said.

    We are glad the systems we have in place worked and everybody was safe, he said.

    He said they were working to find alternative accommodation for the resident of the flat where the fire occurred.

     

