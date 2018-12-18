Crews extinguish blaze at Southland dairy

A fire at a Southland dairy has been put out, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

Fire crews were tackling the blaze this morning at Edendale dairy, on Seaward Road.

Fire and Emergency spokesman Andrew Norris said fire crews from Edendale, Mataura and Wyndham had attended.

He said the fire had been "hard to locate" as it was in a ceiling cavity.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 9.30 this morning.

It was brought under control just before 12 noon.