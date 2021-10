PHOTO: KAREN PASCO

A dinosaur-like long-reach excavator with jaws makes light work of the old ANZ Bank building which was being demolished in Tay St, Invercargill, yesterday.

It is one of the last buildings to be torn down in the Invercargill central business area to accommodate the central redevelopment which will include retailers, offices and food outlets.

The redevelopment is a joint venture between the Invercargill City Council’s Invercargill City Property Ltd and HWR Property Ltd.