Dale Watene 'hit with brick then shot', court told

Dale Watene. Photo: supplied

A man was told by a murder-accused that Dale Watene had been hit over the head with a brick and then shot in the throat, a court heard today.

The trial for the duo accused of being involved in the murder of Mr Watene began before Justice Gerald Nation in the High Court at Invercargill on Monday.

Sandy Maree Graham (32) is charged with murdering Mr Watene at Otautau in Southland on April 16, 2020.

George Ivor Hyde (24) is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder at Otautau between April 16 and 27, 2020.

Celvin Te Kahu said today that he picked up Graham and her friend on May 27, 2020 to give them a lift to a friend’s house.

During the short trip, Graham asked Mr Te Kahu if he knew what had happened to Mr Watene.

When he replied no, Graham said to him, "he got hit over the head with a brick. He wasn’t quite there, so he got shot in the throat", Mr Te Kahu told the court today.

He didn’t believe Mr Watene’s body had been found at that time.

Graham continued to tell him during the car ride that she was in the clear as police were investigating someone else whose statements didn’t match.

Crown solicitor Mary-Jane Thomas asked Blair Diack, who was a friend of both Graham and Mr Watene, about a messenger call he received from Dale Watene about 9.18pm on April 16.

Mr Diack said he did not answer the call at the time but later sent a message back to see if Mr Watene needed to talk.

He received no reply from the return message and believed it was undelivered, he said.

Later, he sent a message to a friend saying he had his "head ripped off by Sandy the other day just because I missed a call from him on the 16th".

"How did she know that you had missed a call from Dale’s phone at 21.18pm on 16 April?" Ms Thomas asked Mr Blair.

"I don’t know. I didn’t actually look at it like that.

"I honestly don’t know how she knew,’’ he said.

Under cross-examination by Graham’s defence lawyer Katy Barker, Mr Blair was asked if he may have told Graham about the missed call.

"I may have but I honestly did not remember how it came about, it’s that long ago."

Mr Blair said he had seen a .22 Ruger 10-shot magazine rifle on the table at Graham’s house and knew she had gone hunting with others.

Ms Barker asked if he had been on the hunting trips or if he just knew she had gone on them.

He admitted he knew she had been on trips but had never been on any with her.

A former flatmate and friend of Hyde, Isaac Bromley, began giving evidence in court today until Ms Thomas asked for a discussion in-chambers.

On the jury’s return to court Justice Nation told jurors Mr Bromley had been stood down until he was able to give evidence.

“I’m not sure when that will be,” Justice Nation said.

- By Karen Pasco, PIJF court reporter

