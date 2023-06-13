Disappointment as trees felled in second incident

These vandalised trees were felled near the flying fox area on the foreshore of Manapouri. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Vandals have targeted trees on the foreshore of Manapouri, illegally felling native beech trees on council-owned land for the second time this year.

This is the second incident of trees being vandalised in the area this month.

Fiordland Community Board chairwoman Diane Holmes said it was disappointing this sort of vandalism continued and that Manapouri ratepayers kept having to foot the bills for the cleanup so that some individual(s) could improve their view.

"The council had those trees earmarked to be assessed so we could look at lifting the canopies to improve the view from the town centre and it’s sad that whoever it is, is so impatient they couldn't even wait for us to action this."

Southland Mayor Rob Scott said the trees in Manapouri had been a contentious subject in the town, but he was disappointed a member of the public had taken matters into their own hands on council land in such a public space.

"They've got a very, I guess, subjective nature about them — some people love them and some people hate them. Someone's obviously hated them enough to take matters into their hands and take on this act of, essentially, vandalism in a public space."

"I'm intrigued as to how they managed to do it. Someone must know something because it's a fairly open space and it's not a quiet activity to be undertaking."

A council spokesperson said it was extremely disappointing to see this happening for a second time in the same area within the span of a few months.

They said contractors had been on site and cleared away the trees. Firewood was given to locals in need and the excess chipped to be used locally.

Police had been informed of the vandalism.

ben.tomsett@odt.co.nz