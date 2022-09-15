Dolphin returns to sea without calf

A bottle-nosed dolphin stranded on the flats near Bluff has returned to the water - though her calf had died before helpers arrived.

Renee Bull said her uncle saw the mammals while flying over Southland today and called his niece, who drove to the scene with a friend.

She said they thought both dolphins were dead at first, then saw the mother breathing.

They called the Department of Conservation and its staff quickly arrived.

Workers brought buckets of water for the surviving dolphin, saying that she was remarkably calm.

A department worker said both dolphins appeared to be in reasonable health, but were unsure why they had stranded.

They considered several options for returning the mother dolphin to the water, though hadn’t ruled out euthanasia.

Both dolphins were bleeding and had multiple abrasions from rubbing against broken shells in the sand.

The dead calf was hoisted and taken away.

A truck and trailer drove onto the beach to assist the mother - though after taking her weight (estimated to be around 400kg) and the fast-approaching tide into consideration, Doc workers decided to wait for the water to come to her.

Ms Bull’s partner and his work colleagues arrived to help Doc staff move the dolphin to deeper waters with the incoming tide.

The dolphin returned to the water, exhausted, just after 2pm.

- By Ben Tomsett