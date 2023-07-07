Doubt cast on new jetty plan after Doc wobble

Ulva Island in Paterson Inlet. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Department of Conservation appears to have back-pedalled on its agreement to support the Southland District Council and Stewart Island Community Board’s plan to build a new, safe jetty on Ulva Island.

Doc and the council last year agreed the present Post Office Cove wharf was not a feasible site for a replacement.

Bathing Bay was chosen as an alternative location.

The council said it had received a letter of support from Doc before it went ahead with scoping the Bathing Bay site.

It spent up to $600,000 scoping a council-owned Bathing Bay wharf, which it had already organised funding for.

The project’s future became uncertain after Doc changed direction on that decision.

Cr Jon Spraggon said Ulva Island’s tracks and wharf were interdependent operations.

Visitors needed a safe wharf to access the island’s Doc-owned walking tracks, he said.

A new 350m to 400m link track would need to be built to connect to the island’s track network from the new wharf.

"Basically, they have withdrawn all support, they won’t take ownership of it, they won’t look after future maintenance of it.

"We are not prepared to spend a large sum of money putting something on to Doc land that we don’t control," he said.

But Cr Spraggon was told at a meeting yesterday Doc did not have any money available to build the new link.

Most of the island’s 10,000 visitors came for the national park experience, which included visits to the Ulva Island sanctuary, Cr Spraggon said.

There was now some doubt Doc would take responsibility for the ongoing ownership and maintenance of the track.

It was not the first time Doc had attempted to have ratepayers and external funding agencies pay for its infrastructure on the island.

In June 2022, Doc approached the Stewart Island visitor levy committee requesting $425,000 from the visitor levy fund to fix Doc-owned tracks on Stewart Island for the next 10 years.

It later withdrew its request after $300,000 was granted from the Doc capital intentions fund.

Doc South Island operations director Aaron Flemming said conversations between the department and the council were ongoing, and it remained committed to engaging with the Ulva Island project and was waiting for more information from the council.

Written by Toni McDonald