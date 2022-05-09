Monday, 9 May 2022

Firefighters accomplish 28-hour fundraising mission

    By Valu Maka
    PHOTO: VALUE MAKA
    Feeling "emotional and proud" after their efforts are (from left) Winton Firefighter Steve Turton, Carve Fitness owner and instructor Kristie Finnegan and Firefighter Guy Johnstone.

    The trio took part in the Super Hero 28-hour treadmill fundraiser held at the weekend.

    The firemen collectively walked 270km as a part of the Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade Sky Tower Climb Team which annually raised funds for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

    This year, they had raised more than $5000.

    "It’s been emotional, just to see the community come out like they have," Mr Turton said.

    They were grateful to Ms Finnegan for hosting the fundraiser at Winton’s Carve Fitness and her efforts in setting up the challenge.

    They acknowledged members of the community and sponsors who supported the event.

    "A huge thank you to everyone involved, the sponsors and people who helped with the live stream. If it wasn’t for the community, this would not have been possible," Mr Johnstone said.

    Ms Finnegan said she was proud of the men.

    "They have completed it and still have smiles on their faces and they had high energy the whole time from 5am to 10am today."

