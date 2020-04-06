Firm allowed to supply vital equipment parts

A range of products can be manufactured by 3-D printing, including hospital equipment such as this. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH

An Invercargill manufacturing company has Government approval to manufacture hundreds of in-demand hospital equipment parts.

Fi Innovations director Gareth Dykes said the company was classified as an essential business at the weekend.

"It is good to have that confirmation ... that we can do this work. Obviously, they understood and knew the work we are doing is very important, so we are happy with the outcome."

Three months ago, the company started to use New Zealand’s largest 3-D printing manufacturing machine.

It could make parts for the hospital industry, including mask adapters, hands-free door handle openers and ventilator valves, which were in high demand overseas, he said.

"We can do any urgent work to support the dairy and beef industries as well ... to keep their businesses running."

Mr Dykes said the machine could produce hundreds of parts per day. However, at this stage they would be producing "more than 100" each day to supply some companies in Auckland.

The approval was welcome news, as Mr Dykes had already felt an effect on his business from the lockdown.

"The beautiful thing about this machine is that we are running remotely.

‘‘We just need to go [to the office] to process the parts and put them in to the courier."

Fi Innovations received $370,000 from the Provincial Growth Fund to allow it to buy the 3-D printer.