Free council sites a blow to campgrounds: business owner

Kevin Boam

A Catlins camping ground owner has reacted angrily to news a "competing" council-run freedom camping site will remain open this winter.

On learning a Clutha District Council committee had voted unanimously on Thursday to keep its Owaka trial site open during winter, Hillview Camp Site owner Kevin Boam said he could not understand its reasoning.

He said the eight-berth site was a "double hit" for his business — about 9km away — as he had paid to establish it through his rates, and was paying again through lost trade.

"The project had a budget of $25,000, and at the very least it’s costing local commercial campgrounds about $200 a night in lost revenue through competition.

"I just can’t understand the total waste of money from this council, and their continued lack of support for local businesses."

Earlier this week, Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan told the Otago Daily Times challenges to tourism operators from Covid-19 meant the council should consider a seasonal closure.

At Thursday’s regulatory and policy committee meeting in Balclutha, however, he said keeping the site open would allow some Owaka businesses to benefit from a possible influx of domestic tourists.

"Whatever decision we make today will be wrong for some people. I can see how frustrating the situation might be for some campground owners, but if visitors don’t go to the site we have, it could also be damaging for other Owaka businesses."

Several councillors spoke in favour of the trial, saying they had received positive feedback from residents about its success.

Cr Michelle Kennedy said she expected New Zealanders to continue touring during winter, and closure would only allow issues relating to uncontrolled freedom camping to resume.

Catlins ward councillor Dane Catherwood confirmed the trial had been successful in reducing freedom camping at "beauty spots", and had brought more tourists into Owaka.

As there were 11 camping grounds in Clutha, he estimated the overall commercial effect of eight free sites to be minimal.

The council opened the trial site at Labour Weekend last year to assess options for controlling freedom camping in the district.

The trial ended in April, and it will consider formal results and next steps at a June 25 meeting.

