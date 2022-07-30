Fundraiser spurs classroom visit from All Black

All Black star Anton Lienert-Brown paid a visit to the pupils of room 11 at Winton School yesterday. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

A New Zealand rugby star visited a Southland school after pupils wowed judges with their enthusiasm for their part in this year’s Red, Black, and White Day fundraiser.

Injured All Black midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown visited room 11 at Winton School class after a passionate performance in the new Southern Dreams video wowed judges.

The video was part of this year’s Southland Charity Hospital fundraiser and showcased a stellar line-up of NZ celebrities alongside local pupils and business members belting out the reimagined lyrics to Southern Dreams, now with the theme of the hospital and Blair Vining.

Lienert-Brown said the Southland Charity Hospital had been a cause close to his heart since he participated in Blair Vining’s bucket list rugby match three years ago.

He said it was awesome to see the participation in the day as a testament to Blair and the good work still done within the community.

Hospital founder Melissa Vining said Blair had been one of New Zealand’s biggest Chiefs fans and that Lienert-Brown had been supporting the hospital from square one.

Visiting Winton School alongside Lienert-Brown, she had been up since 5am getting around more than 100 schools and businesses with four groups tackling the donation collection around Riverton, Winton and Invercargill.

A final total would not be known until next week.

By Ben Tomsett