Gore council problems: Residents have their say

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Earlier this week, Gore district councillors called for Mayor Ben Bell to resign.
Mr Bell rejected the request and as a result the council will discuss the issue at an extraordinary meeting in Gore this Tuesday.
The reasons given for the request were:
• The majority of councillors had lost confidence in the mayor.
• The majority of councillors had lost trust in the mayor acting in the best interests of the community and the council as a whole.
In a statement on Thursday night, Mr Bell said it was disappointing to see the councillors call for his resignation.
WORD ON THE STREET
Otago Daily Times reporter Toni McDonald hit the streets of Gore yesterday morning to find out what residents thought about the upheaval at Gore District Council.
Residents were asked the following questions:
• Do you support Ben Bell’s position as mayor?
• What do you think about what is happening within the council?
"I believe there were some councillors who have been around too long and the council needs to be rejuvenated. People get into entrenched positions and think it’s theirs for life ... it’s healthy for the community to have a rejuvenation of council both at governance and management level - it keeps them fresh."
"I think he would be better than these old codgers that are set in their ways and not really bending to the ways. If you don’t let the young people have a go and try ...
"He’s only 23 years old so he’s a wee bit young, but if he can do what he can with a mature head on him he should be OK."