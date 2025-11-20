Trio arrested on drug charges in Invercargill

The drugs police uncovered as part of Operation Mist. Photo: NZ Police

Search warrants which uncovered a range of illicit drugs and $10,000 in cash have led to three arrests in Invercargill.

Police said the trio were arrested and have appeared in court, following four simultaneous search warrants, as part of a planned operation in the city.

The search warrants at various addresses in Southland revealed 28g of pre-packed methamphetamine, quantities of cannabis and class A and B drugs, $10,000 in cash, and multiple items related to the sale and supply of drugs, police said.

It led the trio to appear in court on a range of drug-related charges, police added.

The release said the Southland Police Organised Crime Group terminated Operation Mist on September 6 and 7, after an intensive investigation into the supply and sale of illicit drugs in the Invercargill area.

They said the effort prevented "astronomical" harm across Southland.

Southern District Organised Crime Group Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said the operation’s success was the result of strong teamwork across a number of police workgroups.

"The number of teams involved in this investigation is not only a testament to the level of collaboration that we have come to rely upon in Southland – but also represents the dedication police have to disrupting this type of offending," Detective Senior Sergeant Baird said.

"It’s estimated that the methamphetamine seized alone has a street value of $21,000 and the social harm this could cause would be astronomical.

"I am extremely pleased with this result and would like to commend the teams on their efforts."

- Allied Media