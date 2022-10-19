Gore man charged with aggravated robbery of dairy

Money, cigarettes and alcohol were allegedly taken from the Invercargill dairy. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

A Gore man who allegedly stole from an Invercargill dairy while brandishing a knife has been charged with aggravated robbery.

The 34-year-old man, who was granted interim name suppression, appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

He did not enter a plea at his first court appearance.

The charging document says being armed with a knife, the man robbed the Crinan St Dairy, taking $600 and 21 packets of JPs branded cigarettes and eight packets of Craftsman Rum branded tobacco on August 28 this year.

The man also faces three other charges of injuring with intent to injure, assaulting a person in a family relationship, threatening to do grievous bodily harm and damaging a house with intent to intimidate, all in Bluff, between September 7 and 15 this year.

Judge Russell Walker remanded the man in custody to reappear on November 8.

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz