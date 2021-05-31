Great old ute musters up

Mataura man Robin Bastiaansen drove his 1956 Ford Mainline ute in the GWD Toyota Hokonui Ute Muster in Gore on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

A "great old cruiser" is one of the utes which took part in a muster of a different kind on Saturday in Gore.

The 1956 Ford Mainline ute owned by Robin Bastiaansen, of Mataura, was one of 74 which took part in the inaugural GWD Toyota Hokonui Ute Muster.

The muster was the first event of the inaugural Tussock Country Music Festival, being held in Gore from May 29 to June 6.

The nine-day festival format includes many new events and will culminate in the MLT New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards, held annually at Queen’s Birthday in the town.

Mr Bastiaansen said it had been a childhood dream of his and his brother John to own a 1956 Mainline ute.

"When we were kids there used to be a couple round town, so we always thought they were cool old utes,’’ Mr Bastiaansen said.

"We were determined one of us was going to get one."

In those days farmers used the ute as a work vehicle.

His brother had owned the vehicle for 20 years and had completed the restoration work on it, which included panel beating and painting.

"He bought three or four just to get a good one.

"They are hard to come by."

Mr Bastiaansen inherited the ute when his brother died in 2008.

"The ’56 model’s probably the nicest shape.

"It’s just a great old cruiser."

His two Chihuahua dogs enjoyed riding in the ute and had a special cushion to sit on in the back window.

He often attended events similar to the ute muster.

"Any opportunity to get it out for a drive is a good one.’’

A variety of utes and their drivers took part in the event and

a crowd of more than 300 people came to view the utes.

Festival marketing contractor Annabel Roy said the organisers were ‘‘ecstatic’’ with the turnout.

"We didn’t quite know who would turn up and to have that many utes and that many dogs and that many mullets — wow," Ms Roy said.

"We’re going to have to find a bigger venue for year two."

