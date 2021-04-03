Saturday, 3 April 2021

Incident spurs internal review

    By Laura Smith
    Cycling Southland is conducting an internal review following an incident at one of its events.

    The sports club notified members in a newsletter and on social media the Gore to Invercargill Road Race, scheduled for Saturday, April 10, had been postponed.

    "Due to the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Southland time trial race on Saturday we are reviewing processes internally and with the Southland District Council," Cycling Southland said.

    "We are working to have this completed as quickly as possible."

    A 24-year-old man faces two charges of dangerous driving causing injury after an incident involving two cyclists on Branxholme Makarewa Rd at 11.24am on March 27, police said.

    He will appear in court in Invercargill on Thursday.

    One person had moderate injuries as a result of the incident.

    A date for the Gore-Invercargill race is still to be set.

