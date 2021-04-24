Inlet mooring consent sought

Photo: ODT files

A tourism company wants to jump ship from Fiordland and instead berth one of its well-known boats at Stewart Island.

Tourism operator Real Journeys has applied for a coastal permit to use and exclusively moor a vessel as a base in Goose Cove, off Glory Cove, in Paterson Inlet.

It would be capable of sleeping up to 74 passengers plus crew.

Most likely, either the Milford Mariner or the Fiordland Navigator would be relocated.

The application states Real Journeys has a surplus of vessels and no international visitor market at the moment.

The vessel would be based at Goose Cove for some months for five-day or three-day excursions as charters to mainly corporate groups as a means of alternative income.

It also states it would install a ‘‘water maker’’ on board to convert sea water into fresh water and it was considering installing an on-board wastewater treatment plant.

Its assessment included night-time illumination.

In 2019, Stewart Island was officially made the world's fifth International Dark Sky Sanctuary.

Real Journeys’ application notes the Milford Mariner night illumination level was measured using a phone app and was found to be 15 lux.

Real Journeys considered its plans would have no more than a minor impact on the environment.

The application is on the Environment Southland website.

Submissions remain open until May 14.

