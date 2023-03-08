Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Invercargill 24hr dairy robbed in early hours

    By Luisa Girao
    A police officer stands guard outside the Tay St Night 'n Day. Photo: Toni McDonald
    An Invercargill dairy has been cordoned off after it was robbed in the early hours of this morning.

    The robbery happened at the Night N' Day in Tay St about 3.40am today.

    ''There was no report of any weapons or injuries,'' a police spokesman said.

    Police have cordoned off the premises while conducting inquiries.

    Last week, four Invercargill shops were hit in the space of 25 minutes

    The burglary spree happened between 5.15am and 5.40am at commercial addresses on Yarrow St, Leven St, Herbert St and Windsor St.


     

     

