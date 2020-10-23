Invercargill fire quickly brought under control

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze which they believe started in the washing room of a house in Invercargill.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Ettrick St about 9.15am.

Senior Station officer Trent Frew said they believed the fire started at the back of the dwelling in the washing room.

A fire investigator had been called to the scene to determine the cause, he said.

No-one was injured in the fire.

A witness said she heard the house's fire alarms going off and firefighters managed to get the fire under control quickly.