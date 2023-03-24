Invercargill ram raid arrests

Photo: Valu Maka

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the ram raid of an Invercargill store earlier this month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said today a 17-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have been charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A 14-year-old youth had earlier been charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle in relation to the raid on the Pomona St Discount and Vape store on March 14.

The 24-year-old appeared before Judge Duncan Harvey at Invercargill District Court after being arrested on three charges of stealing petrol, three charges of driving while forbidden, as well as receiving a stolen vehicle, robbery with an offensive weapon (a large knife) of $6900 from Centre St Discounter on February 26, and the ram raid of Pomona St store.

His lawyer, Hugo Young, was successful in seeking interim name suppression until his next appearance.

The man was denied bail and remanded in custody to appear on April 19.

Investigations into two burglaries of commercial premises in Invercargill and a rural burglary at Wilsons Crossing have resulted in the arrests of a 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man.