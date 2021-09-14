Lockdown delay for SIT project

The SIT Creative Centre taking shape in Invercargill is now due to be completed in November. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Construction of the Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) Creative Centre has been delayed by the latest Covid 19 lockdown but it is still on track for completion in time for next year’s intake.

SIT chief executive Onno Mulder said yesterday the work at the site was interrupted for two weeks in August by the lockdown.

It had been estimated the construction phase would be completed this month, but because of the lockdown , it would now be completed in November, he said.

"Yes, Covid-19 and lockdown has caused a delay to the building project, and we are now aiming for the end of November for completion of the building and minor site works being carried out in early December," Mr Mulder said.

"The aim has always been to complete the building for the start of the 2022 academic year which we are still on track for."

The costs of this delay was still unknown but Mr Mulder believed the budget would be unimpacted.

The plan was to transform the old St John’s Anglican Church site on the corner of Tay and Deveron Sts, into a teaching space for film, animation, game design, fashion and music programmes.

The new $17million Centre for Creative Industries would include the revitalised church, a new three-storey building on the site of the old hall, an atrium joining the two buildings and a cafe extension to the north of the historic church.

Mr Mulder said the board was delighted with how the building was taking shape.

"It is looking great and we are very excited with the space. It will be a great environment for our students and community."

