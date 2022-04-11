Luxon visits city businesses as part of regional tour

National Party leader Chris Luxon (centre) and Invercargill National MP Penny Simmonds (left) speak to people at the Seriously Good Chocolate Company cafe in Invercargill on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

National Party leader Chris Luxon visited a range of Invercargill businesses and community leaders as a part of his tour through Southland at the weekend.

As a fan of Southland it was great to see the development of the region, Mr Luxon said.

"I’ve had a lot to do with Southland over the years because obviously working for Air New Zealand, I worked closely with the local government, especially the tourism business and the economical development agencies.

"So a lot of what we were trying to do was disperse tourism out to Invercargill."

He was encouraged to see the growth of Southland businesses, including Bill Richardson Transport World, Meccaespresso and Dig This Invercargill, he said.

He admired the people who were invested in the city’s growth and development.

"I really do love the city and am so impressed by the people who champion Southland."

As a part of his trip to the area he visited the aluminium smelter at Tiwai Point to gain a better insight into its operations.

He spoke with the smelter’s team leaders in Wellington a couple of months ago and had seen the remediation plans last week.

It was great to see plans integrated the region’s iwi and the community, he said.

"We love the change of direction and the fact that they have a good sense of where they are going — that is the attitude you want to receive from corporate."

He acknowledged the farmers within the area who were experiencing drought.

"It’s a really challenging time. Our farmers are the best in the world and they are the best carbon-efficient producers."

Farmers generated about 80% of the country’s export earnings and fed more than 40million people, he said.

"It’s important for people to recognise the major role they play in the economy."

Invercargill National MP Penny Simmonds said it had been great to host Mr Luxon.

"It’s wonderful that he knows Invercargill and Southland so well and is very supportive of us.

"He understands how important regional New Zealand is and that’s a great starting point for us."