Man accused of poisoning 270 pine trees

Some of the hundreds of trees poisoned in Tuatapere late last year. PHOTO: ANNE HORRELL

The Tuatapere community is feeling relieved and delighted after a man was charged over the deliberate poisoning of 270 pine trees in a public reserve, the chairwoman says.

Otautau Sergeant Chris Maguire said yesterday a 54-year-old Tuatapere man was arrested after a search following tip-offs from the community.

"The investigation was progressed with the assistance of members of the Tuatapere public, who provided information which led to a search warrant being executed and property relating to the poisoning being discovered."

The man was interviewed and admitted poisoning the trees, Sgt Maguire said.

The stand of pines was planted by the Tuatapere Domain Board more than 20 years ago and was due to be harvested in the next few years to be used to benefit the community.

Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board chairwoman Anne Horrell said she was thankful for the work of the police and pleased the case could conclude.

"I am delighted this episode has come to an end. It is very satisfactory to see the work the police put into it and we just want to thank them," she said.

The incident, which happened in December, left the community shocked.

"It was very disappointing.

"Tuatapere community really enjoy our green spaces so to have an episode like this was disappointing." she said.

Mrs Horrell said now the man had been charged the board would discuss what they would do next at the reserve.

"We were waiting for the conclusion to a have a look into which will be the next stage."

The man has been charged with criminal damage and was due to appear in Invercargill District Court on February 28.

