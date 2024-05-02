Mayor decries boy racers after car slams into bystanders

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark says it is a matter of time before there is a fatal accident due to the behaviour of boy racers.

An appeal for information on boy racer activity has been backed by Mr Clark, who says he has seen the damage they cause first hand.

It follows an incident on the weekend where police responded to a gathering of about 50 vehicles on the outskirts of the city.

Prior to police arrival, the group shifted to Lorne Dacre Rd where a vehicle crashed into bystanders just before midnight, injuring two people.

On Thursday, Southland road policing manager Blair Shirley urged members of the public to report boy racer activity in the hope it would help disrupt the behaviour.

Mr Clark said the group’s movements showed how easily they could relocate as soon as they knew police were onto them.

"As members of the community, we’ve got to be sharp. People travelling around the city will see the build-up of cars and their activities, and we just need to report it as quickly as possible.

"Because without that knowledge, the police have got nothing to go on, and end up with a fatal accident or somebody being seriously hurt."

Mr Clark said he had received a number of reports from people talking about the damage boy racers had done.

"I’ve seen it in Otatara where I live, and I’ve seen it out towards Sandy Point.

"Masses on masses of tyre marks on the road, and worn out rubber . . . not an ideal situation."

As a result of Saturday night’s incident, one person was transported to hospital by people at the scene, police said.

The group dispersed, but police were able to impound the vehicle and speak with the driver involved.

Police appealed for any footage or information that may help identify those involved.