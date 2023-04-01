Man charged in connection with shooting

A man police believe was involved in a Tuatapere drive-by shooting appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

Hayden Crawley (25) was arrested by police yesterday and appeared before Judge Russell Walker.

He appeared on three charges of unlawful assembly with intent to frighten, aggravated burglary and discharging a firearm with reckless disregard, all at Tuatapere on March 29.

Crawley is jointly charged on all three charges.

No further people appeared in relation to the charges.

He was declined bail and remanded until April 26 at 11.45am.

- The trial of the man charged with the murder of Chad Parekura will take place next year.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura (27) appeared via audio visual link from Mt Eden prison before Justice Jonathan Eaton in the High Court at Invercargill yesterday.

Wharekura is also charged with the attempted murder of Jazz Austin McGregor near the Invercargill Courthouse on April 23, 2022.

Yesterday, Wharekura, via counsel John Westgate, applied for electronically monitored bail.

Applause broke out from some of Parekura’s supporters who were in attendance, when Justice Eaton declined the bail application.

A pre-trial application was also discussed. However details of it and the bail application are suppressed.

A July 2023 back-up trial date was vacated with Justice Eaton remarking it was no longer suitable for Wharekura’s defence counsel.

Wharekura was remanded in custody to appear on February 12, when the jury trial will commence.

- A man allegedly responsible for a ram-raid of an ATM in Queenstown earlier this month appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday.

The man (52), who was granted interim name suppression by Judge Bernadette Farnan, is charged with intentional damage of a wall at the Hilton Hotel, intentional damage of a BNZ building, dangerous driving and failing to stop at Queenstown, all on March 10. He is also charged with possession of a weapon (a spiked arm sleeve) in Invercargill on February 27.

The man, who appeared via audio visual link yesterday, was remanded in custody without plea until April 26. — PIJF court reporter Karen Pasco