Man charged with rape pleads not guilty

A man charged with sexually violating a person in Te Anau last month entered a not-guilty plea yesterday.

His lawyer, Sonia Vidal, entered the not-guilty plea of the man, who was granted continued name suppression, and elected trial by jury when he appeared before Judge Bernadette Farnan in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

He is charged with rape in Te Anau on January 26.

Judge Farnan remanded the man in custody until his next court appearance on April 18.