A man (centre) scales a crane in the Invercargill CBD. Photo: Laura Smith

A man has been apprehended by police after scaling a large crane in the middle of Invercargill's CBD development.

A reporter at the scene said the man was climbing the crane about 6.45pm, and was about four storeys high.

A police officer has started to climb the crane after him.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were at the scene.

Police arrived at the scene on Tay St at 6.46pm.

The man was assisted down by police in a hydraulic lift.

Police confirmed the man has been taken into custody.