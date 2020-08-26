Wednesday, 26 August 2020

8.15 pm

Man trapped in 'flipped' car near Te Anau freed

    By John Gibb
    A man who was trapped in an overturned car for more than half an hour after a crash near Te Anau this evening has sustained moderate injuries.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said Te Anau volunteer firefighters, backed by two fire appliances, were called to the single-vehicle crash about 3km northeast of Te Anau on State Highway 94 just before 6pm.

    The occupant was cut free by firefighters using the jaws of life, the spokesman said.

    A St John Ambulance spokesman said the man was being taken by ambulance to a medical centre in Te Anau where he would be further assessed.

    A police spokeswoman said State Highway 94 had remained closed for some time after the vehicle had ‘‘flipped’’, and was reopened by 7pm. 

