More crews join fight against Southland fire

Multiple helicopters and eight fire appliances from across Southland are working to put out a vegetation fire near Nightcaps.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand [Fenz] were first alerted to a small grass fire about 12.20pm.

Two appliances from Nightcaps and Mossburn were sent to the scene, near Sinclair Ave (State Highway 96), about 6km from Nightcaps.

A Fenz spokesman said support from volunteer fire brigades had increased since firefighters were first made aware of the blaze, after it spread to a small patch of forestry.

By 1pm, due to access issues, three more crews from Nightcaps, Drummond and Athol were dispatched to assist.

As of 2.30pm, a further three fire appliances, including one from Blackmount, were called.

Helicopters were also working to help control the blaze.

The main part of the fire was not far off from being under control, the spokesman said.

Earlier today, Hedgehope Voluntary Rural Fire Force were alerted to a separate incident, also on SH96, where a series of small grass fires had broken out.

Three crews battled approximately five spot fires spread out on a section of road between Hedgehope and Mataura.

The fires had since been extinguished.

It was not yet clear what had caused the fires; however, crews would be investigating.