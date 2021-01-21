More flooding on roads in South

Surface flooding on Henderson Rd at Boggyburn, near Winton in Southland. Photo: Southland District Council

Drivers are being urged to stay alert following more flooding in West Otago and parts of Southland.

A noticed issued by Clutha District Council this morning warned of further rainfall and encouraged people to stay alert.

MetService had reported about 45mm of rainfall over the past four days in the Clutha region.

A council spokeswoman said drivers were being asked to remain aware of the conditions and expect surface flooding on some roads.

"Our contractors will be keeping a close eye on conditions and we will update this list when necessary.’’

In Kelso, West Otago, there are road closures at Greenvale and detour signs have been put in place.

Ardmore and Wooded Hill Rds are also closed and detours have been put in place at Black Gully West Rd.

Southland District Council also issued a notice about isolated surface flooding on the Southland road network.

Some speed restrictions and flooding signs are in place and drivers are being encouraged to take it easy.

However, in most places in Southland, the water is receding.

Several roads are also closed in Central Otago, parts of which are also expecting more rain today.

Council district contractors have advised of the following closures:

- Maniototo Rd – Closed at Halls Ford Bridge

- Naseby Gimmerburn Rd – Closed from SH85 – Fennessy Rd

- Danseys Pass Rd is OPEN from the Kyeburn River Road intersection to the Danseys Pass Hotel, but remains closed from the gates past the Hotel to the Summit

- Scotts Lane – Closed (Kyeburn River Rd to Swinburn Back Road)

- Old Dunstan Closed at Poolburn and Linnburn station at Totara creek

- Lake Onlsow Closed at ford crossing at boundary gates