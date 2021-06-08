Multiple crash in Invercargill, no injuries

A multiple car crash in central Invercargill resulted in smashed vehicles and debris littering the road this afternoon.

Up to five vehicles were involved in the incident about 2.30pm at the intersection of Forth St and Ythan St, with one vehicle left in the middle of it.

Photo: Laura Smith

Tyre marks were visible from the pavement to the car, with rubble fallen from a wall.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries.

It appeared the car was being towed at about 2.50pm.