Murder trial delayed after flight diverted

Dale Watene

A plane diversion has caused the Dale Watene murder trial to be delayed for a day.

The trial for two people accused of being involved in the murder of Mr Watene began before Justice Gerald Nation in the High Court at Invercargill last Monday.

Sandy Maree Graham (32) is charged with his murder at Otautau on April 16, 2020.

George Ivor Hyde (24) is charged with accessory after the fact to murder at Otautau between April 16 and 27, 2020.

Mr Watene’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in the Longwood Forest near Otautau on May 18, 2020.

Justice Nation told jurors the defendant Graham was in Christchurch for the weekend and was supposed to fly in this morning.

"The plane has been diverted and it is not going to be possible to have her here for the trial to proceed today," he said.

It is believed the plane was diverted due to fog.

This meant the trial is postponed until 10am tomorrow.

While some matters could be discussed during the day with both Crown and defence counsel, these were of a legal nature and the jury would not be required, he said.

Jurors were more than welcome to use some of the time today to review the evidence that had already been presented but Justice Nation said they should be reminded they have only heard a portion of the evidence.

“There’s a lot more evidence to be given,” he said.

“Don’t rush to a decision based on the evidence you’re reading up to this point.”

-Karen Pasco

PIJF court reporter