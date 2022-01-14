Names suppressed

A couple charged with being involved in a money-laundering transaction appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

The couple, who live in Southland and have been granted interim name suppression, appeared before Judge John Brandts-Giesen.

They are jointly charged with entering into a money-laundering transaction knowing that the property was the proceeds of an offence in Christchurch on May 26, 2020.

Both were remanded on bail to appear on February 1 to enter a plea.

Judge Brandts-Giesen granted name suppression to the woman for mental health reasons. He granted name suppression to her husband as naming him would identify his wife.