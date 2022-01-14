Names suppressed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The couple, who live in Southland and have been granted interim name suppression, appeared before Judge John Brandts-Giesen.
They are jointly charged with entering into a money-laundering transaction knowing that the property was the proceeds of an offence in Christchurch on May 26, 2020.
Both were remanded on bail to appear on February 1 to enter a plea.
Judge Brandts-Giesen granted name suppression to the woman for mental health reasons. He granted name suppression to her husband as naming him would identify his wife.