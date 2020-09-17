New chief exec for Southland District Council

Southland District Council has appointed a new chief executive to lead the organisation.

Cameron McIntosh will take over the role on November 9 in place of outgoing chief Steve Ruru who will become the chief executive at the Taranaki Regional Council.

Mr McIntosh has been the director for works and services at Invercargill City Council for the past 10 years, and previously to that, had been group manager assets and services at Southland District Council.

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong said he was extremely pleased with the appointment.

“Cameron stood out because of his knowledge of local government, his commitment to people, including our staff and our communities, his passion for what we have to offer in Southland and his future focus on where we as a Council need to go.

“I am looking forward to working with Cameron.”

Mr McIntosh was looking forward to his new role.

“I am really glad to return to the district council and am excited at the opportunities this job will present. I already know many people at SDC and look forward to getting to know everyone, our communities and the issues facing them,” he said.

Mr McIntosh starts at Council on November 9. Until then Council has appointed an interim chief executive, Ross McNeil, who has held several chief executive roles in local government in the North Island.