New chief executive for district council

The Southland District Council has appointed a new chief executive.

Cameron McIntosh will take over the role in place of outgoing chief Steve Ruru, who will become Taranaki Regional Council chief executive.

Mr McIntosh has been Invercargill City Council director of works and services for the past 10 years, and previously to that was Southland District Council group manager assets and services.

Mr McIntosh, who was raised and schooled locally, also held a number of senior positions with the Alliance Group.

Southland Mayor Gary Tong said he was extremely pleased with the appointment.

"Cameron stood out because of his knowledge of local government, his commitment to people, including our staff and our communities, his passion for what we have to offer in Southland and his future focus on where we as a council need to go.

"I am looking forward to working with Cameron."

Mr McIntosh was glad to return to the district council.

"I am excited at the opportunities this job will present. I already know many people at SDC and look forward to getting to know everyone, our communities and the issues facing them," he said.

Mr McIntosh will start his new role on November 9; from the end of next week until then, the council has appointed an interim chief executive, Ross McNeil.

Mr McNeil has held several chief executive roles in local government in the North Island.