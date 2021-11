Two cars crashed at the intersection of Isabella St and Yarrow St. Photo: Valu Maka

Emergency services attended a two-car crash in Invercargill this morning.

A Police spokeswoman said they were notified at 10.15am about the incident at the intersection of Yarrow and Isabella Sts.

One of the cars was blocking a lane of the intersection, she said.

One St John ambulance attended the crash but no-one was injured.