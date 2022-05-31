No on-site ranger means vandalism up: residents

Residents of a small village near Otatara have experienced a rise in vandalism since an Invercargill City Council parks and recreation ranger left an on-site position three years ago.

While making a submission to the council objecting to the proposed rates increases for the site at an annual plan hearing this month, Coopers Creek residents Kerry Hapuku and Robert McMurdo also noted an increase in torn-up grass, burnt-out cars, and graffiti since the departure of the ranger.

Invercargill City Council parks and recreation manager Caroline Rain said the ranger’s role was to look after the environmental reserve, control pest plants, perform track maintenance, provide public education, if required, and remove litter.

She said there had been a ranger living at Sandy Point, near Coopers Creek, until 2018.

When the ranger left, the council decided not to continue with a site-based ranger.

"Staff safety is of primary importance at council.

"The ranger had been subject to out-of-hours disturbances and other situations ... best managed by trained police officers.

"The decision to move away from a site-based ranger was made on this basis."

As it was no longer needed, the ranger’s house was sold by the council and subsequently moved.

Ms Hapuku said the residents were not told why the house was removed, but noticed the council had put up wooden bollards to prevent driving on the grass in some of the surrounding areas.

"There’s been a lot of four-wheel-driving off the sides of the roads that’s been really bad; last winter there was a lot of it. And I’m not sure about burned-out cars, but personally we’ve rung the police three times about fires around at Whalers Bay and my partner has gone and put out two car fires."

Waihopai Rowing Club had its facilities targeted several times in the past year, which club president Dianne Jenkins said she had not seen in her 10 years of involvement with the club.

"Both Invercargill and Waihopai rowing clubs have also had their club trailers vandalised," she said.

"Somebody decided to take the tail lights off and all the wiring. And that’s never happened before either."

Mrs Rain said the council worked with police around the destructive nature of some behaviour at Sandy Point, and police increased their presence there when available to do so.

"Rangers still look after Sandy Point. However, they do not live on-site."

Ms Hapuku said residents were aware of rangers being sent out by the council, but communication was an issue.

"They’ll drive out the roads and they’ll pick up rubbish, but they’re not contactable. [The previous ranger] made himself available."

-- Ben Tomsett