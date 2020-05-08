Friday, 8 May 2020

No-touch logging-in developed

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A Southland company would like to help the Government and businesses in efforts to track people when the country moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

    Tech company Digital Stock designed a "free, fast and contactless app" to track where people had been during lockdown.

    Chief executive Jim Dowling said the app provided businesses with an effective and efficient way of capturing essential information.

    The idea came when the country was at Alert Level 2, in March. An employee went to a fast-food outlet and had to fill a form with his details.

    "We thought we could do something better and in two days we had a basic version available."

    Digital Stock chief executive Jim Dowling developed an app to provide a touchless login system to help businesses track movements of people during Covid-19. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    He said one of the greatest benefits was the app was self-service.

    "So there is no paper, no device that people need to touch. And you can capture the information that you need as well as visitors’ movements. It can be a check points in your office, car parks, walkways ... basically anywhere."

    He said since then the company recorded 800 organisational checkpoints with more than 1000 no-touch check-ins or check-outs occurring each day.

    "We are excited that this application gives businesses confidence in their ability to track and trace essential information and keep their staff and customers safe."

    Mr Dowling has been trying to reach government officials to offer the technology as he believed what the Prime Minister mentioned in her announcement yesterday was relevant to the work they were doing.

    "We would love to collaborate with them and have been trying to talk to them since March. It would be interesting to see what they will come out with."

