Not guilty says jury of man charged with serious assault charges

A jury has found a man not guilty of throwing petrol on his flatmate and punching and stomping on her.

Gregory William Claxton (60) had denied two charges of assault with intent to injure, common assault and threatening to kill his flatmate Karleene May Fraser on September 19 last year.

The jury trial began before Judge Russell Walker in the Invercargill District Court on Wednesday with the verdict delivered at 3.34pm yesterday.

The jury was unanimous in its not guilty verdicts of threatening to kill and the two charges of assault with intent to injure.

However it reached an 11 to 1 majority not guilty verdict on the common assault charge which was laid in relation to the alleged throwing of petrol on Ms Fraser.