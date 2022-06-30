Thursday, 30 June 2022

Outage problem for Gore area

    Gore and surrounding areas have been hit by an internet and phone outage.

    It is believed a digger in the Edendale area, south of Gore, cut a cable yesterday afternoon, causing an outage of interent and phone services.

    The outage happened just after 1pm and had not been fixed by this morning.

    Chorus could not advise when the line would be repaired but hoped to have it fixed some time this morning.

    The Gore District Council had advised people can not use its online forms, while shops in the Gore area are unable to process Eftpos or have phone lines.

     

