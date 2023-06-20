Pair unscathed after car slams into pole

Photo: Ben Tomsett

Two people escaped without injury after a car slammed into a power pole outside Southland Hospital this afternoon.

Police said they responded to the single vehicle accident on Kew Rd, Invercargill, at 2.20pm.

The vehicle had two occupants, but no injuries were reported and an ambulance was not required.

One police vehicle and two fire trucks were at the scene and the road was closed briefly before reopening at 2.50pm.

Police said the power pole was undamaged.

ben.tomsett@odt.co.nz